First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.89

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 2363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

