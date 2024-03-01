First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.89

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 2363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
