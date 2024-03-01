CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

