AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.75

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 21430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,501,000 after buying an additional 85,533 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,853,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,576 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

