CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $169.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

