Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $474.71

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $474.71 and last traded at $473.92, with a volume of 36630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.04.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.25 and a 200-day moving average of $406.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam grew its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

