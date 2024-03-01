iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.53

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.53 and last traded at $85.52, with a volume of 48627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,420,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,998,000 after buying an additional 302,641 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.