CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

