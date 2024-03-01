SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.36

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 189169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

