CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

