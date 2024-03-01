Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.00

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 91637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $365,010,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.