CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

