iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.54

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 143030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

