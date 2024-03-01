Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 9.3%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 128,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 84,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.48.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

