CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.39 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

