CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of D stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

