iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 506,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the period. National Mutual Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,378,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

