iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 789,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 766,357 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

