Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 3.67% of Kellanova at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Kellanova
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellanova Trading Down 0.7 %
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellanova Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.
Kellanova Company Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
