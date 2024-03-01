Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $228,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 87.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 79,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $138.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

