Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

