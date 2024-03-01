Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,918,000 after buying an additional 1,909,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 5.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,032,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.90. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

