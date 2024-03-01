Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $13,217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $192.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $193.00.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.