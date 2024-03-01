CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.