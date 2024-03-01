Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $27,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

