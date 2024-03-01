CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,923 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 487.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 701,856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 257,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,016. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

