Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,131 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

