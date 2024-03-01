CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $277.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

