CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 56.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,017,000 after acquiring an additional 559,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.