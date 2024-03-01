CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $204.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

