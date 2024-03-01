Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Down 2.0 %

YUMC stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

