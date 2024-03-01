Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Societe Generale upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:FMS opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

