Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $100.24 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $103.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.