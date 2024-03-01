Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

