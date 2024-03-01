G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Down 6.7%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 340,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 534,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

