Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $21.31 or 0.00034134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $249,969.25 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

