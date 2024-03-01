Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.