Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,427,000 after buying an additional 305,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.