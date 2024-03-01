Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.00

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03), with a volume of 5201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Patrick Grant bought 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £49,999.98 ($63,419.56). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.