iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USCL stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

