Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 835,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.9508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.