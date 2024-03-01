CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 197083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company has a market cap of C$18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of C$23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

