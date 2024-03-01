Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Grows By 75.3%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.81. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $141.59 and a twelve month high of $266.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.42.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

