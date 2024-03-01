Short Interest in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Drops By 37.8%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. Veritex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 552,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

