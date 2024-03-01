Short Interest in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Drops By 60.2%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $43.93 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1631 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.