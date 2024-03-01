Short Interest in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Drops By 60.2%

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $43.93 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1631 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.