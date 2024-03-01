Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.00

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.12), with a volume of 4304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £163.37 million, a P/E ratio of -295.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,187.50%.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

