US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UTWY opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $51.77.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

