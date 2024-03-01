Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the January 31st total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

