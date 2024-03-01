NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.03

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 15990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

NioCorp Developments Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.10.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.