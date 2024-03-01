Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.93

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 317711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on MAU. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MAU
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Nvidia’s Soaring Success: Too Late to Buy?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Ways Ralph Lauren stock is Dressed for Success
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.