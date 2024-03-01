Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 21500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Stories

